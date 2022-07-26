Profar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to Detroit.
Profar gave San Diego a lead with his solo shot to left field in the third inning, but the Tigers responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame and never looked back. The long ball was Profar's first since June 16 -- a span of 25 games. He's reached base in seven straight contests but is batting a modest .240 (6-for-25) with four walks over that span.
