Profar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Profar was the main source of offense for the Padres in this one. He got his night started on the right foot with a two-run blast to center in the first inning and then added on with an RBI-single in the fifth. Tuesday was his fifth game this season with three or more RBI, and he remains top five in baseball in both batting average (.323) and on-base percentage (.419).