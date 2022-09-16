site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jurickson Profar: To sit Friday
Profar isn't starting Friday against Arizona, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Profar is slashing .213/.240/.404 since the beginning of September and will pass starting left field duties to Wil Myers, who will bat in the leadoff spot.
