De Vries agreed to a multi-million dollar deal with the Padres on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Some evaluators believe De Vries is the best international prospect to sign in over five years. The 17-year-old shortstop can do it all, projecting to hit for a high average with the potential for above-average tools across the board. He is a plus runner who should be able to stick at shortstop and he already gets to power in games. Once he fills out his 6-foot-2 frame, De Vries could look like one of the best prospects in baseball.