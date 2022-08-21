Garcia saved Saturday's 2-1 victory over Washington, allowing a single and hit-by-pitch in a scoreless ninth inning.
Manager Bob Melvin turned to Garcia to protect a one-run lead and he delivered with the help of a game-ending double play despite a pair of baserunners. All three of the 35-year-old's saves have come since July 31 and more opportunities could lie ahead with the news that Josh Hader would be receiving time off from closing duties after a rocky first few weeks with San Diego. Garcia sports a 3.40 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 45 innings across 47 appearances.