Garcia (4-6) was tagged with the loss against Miami on Tuesday as the result of allowing a run on two hits in one inning. He struck out one batter.

Garcia entered in the seventh inning with the score tied 3-3. He allowed a leadoff single followed by a one-out double that plated a run. Garcia bounced back to retire the next two batters, but the damage was enough to send him to his sixth loss. Despite that outcome, Garcia has been one of San Diego's most reliable bullpen arms this season, racking up 19 holds, two saves and four victories over 45 appearances.