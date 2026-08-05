Padres' Luis Rengifo: Logs sixth steal

Rengifo went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rengifo has gone five games without a multi-hit effort, but he's drawn four walks and added two stolen bases in that span. The switch hitter continues to fill a utility role, though he has had a fair amount of success in pushing Gavin Sheets for time in left field. Overall, Rengifo is batting .237 with a .628 OPS, six steals, two home runs, 27 RBI and 32 runs scored over 74 contests between San Diego and Milwaukee.