Torrens has been sidelined with a minor oblique injury this spring, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Torrens has only made three plate appearances this spring, but manager Andy Green stated Thursday that the backstop is nearing a return to the field. With Austin Hedges and one of A.J. Ellis or Raffy Lopez set to man catching duties at the big-league level this upcoming season, it seems likely that Torrens will kick off the 2018 campaign in the minors.