Padres' Luis Urias: Back from ankle injury
Urias (ankle) has returned to action for Double-A San Antonio.
He missed two weeks with a sprained ankle, but returned Sunday, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Urias, who turned 20 on June 3, is sixth in the Texas League with a .315 average and first in the league with a .413 on-base percentage. There will always be concerns about his ability to make enough impact on offense to be an above-average fantasy option, given his listed measurements of 5-foot-9, 160 pounds. However, there are few hitters in the minors with better hit tools, and he should have no problem earning everyday at-bats in San Diego when he is ready for the majors. At the very least, he should be an asset in runs and batting average while potentially qualifying at shortstop and second base.
