Padres' Luis Urias: Blasts eighth home run
Urias went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and a walk Monday in Triple-A El Paso's 10-3 win over Round Rock.
After a downturn in productivity throughout July, Urias' all-fields contact skills have resurfaced through El Paso's first six games of the month. In those contests, the second baseman has gone 10-for-23 with five extra-base knocks, lifting his season average and on-base percentage to .275 and .386, respectively. Since Urias currently lacks a spot on the Padres' 40-man roster, a second-half promotion isn't necessarily a given, though Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports that the 21-year-old is expected to hit the big leagues by mid-September.
