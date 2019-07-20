Padres' Luis Urias: Called up, starting Saturday
Urias was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and will start at second base and bat seventh Saturday against the Cubs.
After overcoming a minor shoulder issue that sidelined him for a few days, Urias rejoined the Triple-A lineup Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the contest. The healthy appearance was apparently all the Padres needed to see from Urias to give him another taste of the big leagues after the 22-year-old torched the Pacific Coast League to the tune of a .998 OPS over 73 games this season. Urias' brief stints in the MLB both this season and in 2018 have left much to be desired, but his sound hit tool and improving power make him an intriguing speculative pickup in leagues where he's available. Expect the Padres to give Urias a spin as their everyday second baseman while Greg Garcia and Ian Kinsler move into utility roles.
