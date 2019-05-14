Padres' Luis Urias: Continues Triple-A tear
Urias went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk for Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Urias can't stop mashing homers for the Chihuahuas, as he's now left the yard four times since Friday to give him 11 long balls in just 23 Triple-A games this season. The recent tear leaves him a .354 batting average and a ridiculous 1.269 OPS over 109 at-bats in the PCL. Urias was just 2-for-24 in his brief spell in the big leagues earlier this season, but he's doing his level best to show the Padres he deserves another look, and they could feel compelled to give him one soon with Ian Kinsler still scuffling to the tune of a .177 batting average.
