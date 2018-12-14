Urias may move over to the shortstop position following the Padres' signing of Ian Kinsler on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Urias was expected to start the 2019 season as the club's starting second baseman, but his role is a little muddled now that Kinsler is on the team. Urias was groomed at both middle infield spots throughout his time in the Padres' minor leagues, though Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic added that the team still views him at the keystone while envisioning Kinsler at third base. Either way, he should be penciled into an everyday starting role unless the club elects to keep him in Triple-A for the start of the season to gain an extra year of control.