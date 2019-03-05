Padres' Luis Urias: Dealing with hamstring fatigue
Urias was scratched from Tuesday's game against the Mariners due to general fatigue in both hamstring.
The Padres are calling Urias' removal from the lineup precautionary. The youngster will be reevaluated Wednesday. His status will be worth monitoring after his rookie campaign was cut short due to a hamstring injury.
