Padres' Luis Urias: Dominating Triple-A
Urias hit three homers for Triple-A El Paso on Sunday and has six in his last four games.
Urias has done very little with his major-league opportunities this season, going 2-for-24 at the plate, but he's hit .391/.462/.978 with seven homers in 10 Triple-A games. With big-league second baseman Ian Kinsler struggling to a .139/.218/.253 line, it's possible Urias could be getting another opportunity again sometime soon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...