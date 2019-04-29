Urias hit three homers for Triple-A El Paso on Sunday and has six in his last four games.

Urias has done very little with his major-league opportunities this season, going 2-for-24 at the plate, but he's hit .391/.462/.978 with seven homers in 10 Triple-A games. With big-league second baseman Ian Kinsler struggling to a .139/.218/.253 line, it's possible Urias could be getting another opportunity again sometime soon.