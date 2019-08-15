Urias went 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

Urias delivered a two-run double during the fourth inning to give the Friars a 4-2 lead and tacked on another RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. The 22-year-old is enjoying a productive August with a .355/.487/.452 slash line in 11 games, and he could see some playing time at shortstop -- like Wednesday -- while Fernando Tatis is out with back spasms.