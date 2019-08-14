Padres' Luis Urias: Drives in three
Urias went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.
Urias went 1-for-24 in his first eight games with the Padres following his July 20 callup from Triple-A El Paso, but the rookie is finally starting to show the polished plate approach that made him a highly regarded prospect. Over his subsequent 12 contests, Urias has slashed .333/.442/.472 with seven RBI and eight runs scored. Urias shifted over to shortstop Tuesday when Fernando Tatis (back) exited late in the contest and will man that position in the series finale Wednesday while batting seventh.
