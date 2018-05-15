Padres' Luis Urias: Ends dry spell at dish
Urias went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk Monday for Triple-A El Paso in its 6-3 win over Reno.
Prior to his two-hit performance Monday, Urias was in the midst of his longest offensive drought of the season, as he had gone 1-for-20 over the previous six contests. Urias still drew five walks during the rough patch and maintains a 26:27 BB:K across 151 plate appearances this season, displaying the kind of plate discipline that should make him a fixture atop the order for the Padres before long. Urias remains on track to earn a promotion to San Diego at some point this season, and his timetable for a callup could be accelerated if primary second baseman Jose Pirela fails to dramatically improve upon the unremarkable .265/.324/.347 batting line he's sporting for the campaign.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Urias: Raps out four hits Sunday•
-
Padres' Luis Urias: Returns with three-hit performance•
-
Padres' Luis Urias: Dealing with minor leg injury•
-
Padres' Luis Urias: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Padres' Luis Urias: Brings elite approach to PCL•
-
Padres' Luis Urias: Headed to minor-league camp•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...