Urias went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk Monday for Triple-A El Paso in its 6-3 win over Reno.

Prior to his two-hit performance Monday, Urias was in the midst of his longest offensive drought of the season, as he had gone 1-for-20 over the previous six contests. Urias still drew five walks during the rough patch and maintains a 26:27 BB:K across 151 plate appearances this season, displaying the kind of plate discipline that should make him a fixture atop the order for the Padres before long. Urias remains on track to earn a promotion to San Diego at some point this season, and his timetable for a callup could be accelerated if primary second baseman Jose Pirela fails to dramatically improve upon the unremarkable .265/.324/.347 batting line he's sporting for the campaign.