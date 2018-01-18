Padres' Luis Urias: Gets spring invite
Urias has been invited to the Padres' major-league camp this spring.
Urias will join fellow top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. at big-league camp as the Padres prepare to give the pair of promising young infielders a look during spring. The 20-year-old Urias spent all of last season with Double-A San Antonio, hitting .296/.398/.380 while walking more than he struck out (65:68 K:BB) across 118 games. While he hasn't displayed much speed or power in the minors, there are few players his age with higher quality hit tools. Still, Urias is expected to open the season in the minors, though he could make his major-league debut as early as summer if he continues to impress on the farm.
