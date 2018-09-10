Urias went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Urias returned to the lineup after a scheduled rest day Saturday, and he cashed in with his second home run of the year. The 21-year-old is slashing just .205/.265/.364 over his first 49 major-league plate appearances, but his dynasty value remains high despite the early struggles.

