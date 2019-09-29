Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Urias knocked a solo home run off Robbie Ray in the fourth inning, and then added the run-scoring single in the sixth. The shortstop is up to four homers, 24 RBI and 27 runs scored in 70 games this year while producing a .226/.331/.330 slash line.