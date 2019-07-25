Padres' Luis Urias: Handling everyday role
Urias will start at second base and bat eighth Thursday against the Mets.
Since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso over the weekend, Urias has drawn five consecutive starts at the keystone. His returns through the first four contests (one hit in 13 at-bats) haven't been helpful for fantasy managers, but his 4:2 BB:K over that stretch suggests he's at least doing well to control his plate appearances. Urias should have a decent amount of leash as the team's everyday second baseman with the alternatives (Greg Garcia and Ian Kinsler) not being especially appealing.
