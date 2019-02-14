Padres' Luis Urias: Healthy heading into camp
Urias (hamtring) won't face any restrictions in camp, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Urias was unable to play winter ball this offseason after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but it sounds like the issue is behind him heading into spring training. Manager Andy Green said Urias will be "involved in every drill," adding that he won't be held back at all. The 21-year-old is expected to open the season as the Padres' starting shortstop before likely shifting to second base following the promotion of Fernando Tatis.
