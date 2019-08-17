Padres' Luis Urias: Moves back down in order
Urias will start at shortstop and bat eighth Saturday against the Phillies.
Urias slotted into the leadoff spot for Friday's game -- the first game following Fernando Tatis Jr.'s back injury -- and Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune described that lineup as "the new normal." However, Urias went hitless in the series opener, and he now finds himself back at the bottom of the order, with Manuel Margot leading off. Perhaps manager Andy Green decided he doesn't want to put too much pressure on Urias' bat.
