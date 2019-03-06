Urias (hamstring) could return to the lineup Thursday against the Rangers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

He went through a scheduled workout Wednesday uninhibited and it sounds like he could return Thursday if he feels fine. Urias was scratched from Tuesday's game due to general fatigue in both hamstrings, which was a concerning diagnosis, given that he spent much of the offseason recovering from a significant hamstring injury that ended his 2018 season. We will need to see him get a string of spring games under his belt before comfortably putting the issue in the rearview mirror.