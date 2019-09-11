Urias went 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored twice in a victory over the Cubs on Tuesday.

Urias got the Padres on the board with an RBI single in the second inning and crossed the plate with the winning run in the 10th. The three-hit game was the first of Urias' major-league career and pushed his average over the Mendoza Line for the first time since Aug. 24. The rookie is hitting only .208 this season but has had a strong start to September, batting .421 (8-for-19) through seven games.