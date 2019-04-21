Padres' Luis Urias: Optioned to Triple-A
Urias has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Urias struggled during spring training and out of the gate to start the season, so the Padres will option him to Triple-A in the hopes that regular at-bats will help him get on track at the dish, per Cassavell. He had just two hits in 24 at-bats with the big club this season before this move. In a corresponding move, Manuel Margot has been activated from the paternity list.
