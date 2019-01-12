Padres' Luis Urias: Progressing after hamstring setback
Urias is progressing after a setback with his hamstring injury cancelled his plans to play winter ball this offseason, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
A pulled hamstring ended Urias' debut season in early September, but he had originally planned to play in the Mexican winter league. He felt something when resuming his running program, however, and elected to be cautious and take it easy. He is currently at about 75 percent and expects to be at 100 percent by the start of spring training. It sounds as if Urias will be unaffected to start the season, but a recurring hamstring issue is at least something to keep an eye on.
