Urias, who left Tuesday's game against the Mariners with a pulled left hamstring, is likely done for the season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Andy Green sounded fairly certain after the game that Urias' season is over, per Acee. The talented middle infielder pulled up in the eighth inning on the way to first base while trying to beat out a grounder and was helped off the field. He tweaked a hamstring in April and while that injury only cost him three games, this was apparently a pretty severe strain. Urias finishes the season with two home runs, one steal, a .208/.264/.354 slash line and 10:3 K:BB in 53 MLB plate appearances after posting a 127 wRC+ as the youngest qualified hitter in the Pacific Coast League. He won't turn 22 until next June and figures to compete for an everyday role with the big club in spring training.