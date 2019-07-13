Urias "felt something" on a swing in Friday's game for Triple-A El Paso and exited for precautionary reasons, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He is considered day-to-day.

Hitters rarely exit games mid at-bat, as Urias did in the fifth inning, due to minor injuries, so some skepticism is warranted regarding this report. However, it is still somewhat comforting that the Padres are downplaying the injury.