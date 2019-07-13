Urias is dealing with a minor left shoulder injury but is expected to rejoin the lineup Sunday for Triple-A El Paso, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Urias exited Friday's contest in the middle of the at-bat after tweaking something in his left shoulder, but he'll apparently be good to go after one day off. The 22-year-old has a healthy .316/.400/.595 slash line with 18 home runs at Triple-A this season.