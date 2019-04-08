Padres' Luis Urias: Returning to majors
Urias will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Franchy Cordero (elbow) is headed to the injured list, opening up a spot on the active roster for Urias. The 21-year-old was expected to open the season with the big club but was sent to the minors shortly before the season in a surprise move. Through four games with El Paso, Urias is slashing .333/.400/.556 with a homer and a stolen base (18 at-bats). He'll likely fill a reserve infield role during his time with the Padres, though Urias could push for playing time at the keystone if Ian Kinsler continues to struggle.
