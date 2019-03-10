Urias (hamstrings) is starting at shortstop and batting second in Sunday's spring game against the Royals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Urias has been sidelined since last Tuesday due to general fatigue in both hamstrings, but his return ahead of Monday's off day confirms the issue was minor. The 21-year-old battled hamstring issues throughout the offseason as well, but should be ready to go for Opening Day, barring additional injury.