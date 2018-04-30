Urias (hamstring) rejoined the Triple-A El Paso lineup Sunday in the club's 6-4 loss to Salt Lake, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances and doubling twice.

Urias had been held out of El Paso's previous three games with a minor hamstring injury, but his flawless showing at the plate Sunday should put to rest any concerns about the 20-year-old's health. Power may not be a major part of Urias' game -- the two doubles represent 40 percent of his extra-base hit total this season -- but few prospects at any level of the minors can match the second baseman's combination of contact and on-base skills. Urias seems likely to supplant Carlos Asuaje as the Padres' everyday second baseman at some point this season and could quickly earn a spot near the top of the order.