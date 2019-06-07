The Padres are expected to give serious consideration to promoting Urias before the end of June, and possibly within the next week, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "I think he's on a really fast track," general manager A.J. Preller said. "We just wanted to ... make sure that he was in a good spot, so that when he came back and hit (against) the better quality big-league pitching, we felt like he was in a really balanced position and in a powerful position."

His .368/.461/.724 slash line and 14 home runs in 44 games in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League are obviously quite impressive and his .432 average and 7:7 K:BB over his last 10 games further suggests that the time is drawing near for Urias to be called up for good. He has upped his flyball rate and pull rate at Triple-A this season, which has contributed to the power breakout, and now he is regaining the elite contact skills that made him such a promising prospect in the first place. Look for him to take over as San Diego's everyday second baseman sometime this month.