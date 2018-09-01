Urias went 1-for-3 with his first major-league home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-0 win over Colorado.

Urias narrowly missed his first homer due to replay review Wednesday, but this time he managed to keep the ball fair. The 22-year-old prospect has gotten off to hot start in his first four games with the Padres, going 4-for-15 with a double, a homer and a steal. Urias only connected for eight long balls in 120 games with Triple-A El Paso prior to his recent promotion, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect a ton of power this early in his career. That said, the second baseman has been batting second in the order, so he could provide value in redraft leagues while seeing regular playing time over the final month of the season.