Padres' Luis Urias: Still out Thursday
Urias (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
There was a report Wednesday that Urias could be ready to return to action for this contest, but that will not be the case. He completed a full workout Wednesday, uninhibited, but given the hamstring issues he has dealt with over the past six months, the team appears to be exercising caution.
