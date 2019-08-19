Padres' Luis Urias: Swats second home run
Urias went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Phillies.
Starting at shortstop for the fourth straight game, Urias poked a four-seam fastball over the right field wall in the fourth inning for his second major-league long ball. The 22-year-old rookie got off to a slow start this season, hitting just .090 through his first 55 at-bats, but has thrived in August with a .326/.431/.465 slash line and 12 RBI in 14 games.
