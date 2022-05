Beaty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement Monday, retroactive to May 8.

Beaty sustained a left shoulder injury on a diving attempt in the outfield Saturday and was held out of Sunday's lineup. After being diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, he'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half. Trayce Thompson and Jose Azocar should see increased playing time in the outfield while Beaty and Wil Myers (thumb) are out.