Beaty (shoulder) resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday and has gone 2-for-11 with a walk and two runs while playing in games four of the past five days.

Beaty, who has been on the Padres' injured list since early May with a left shoulder impingement, is in the midst of his third separate rehab assignment following a recent two-and-a-half-week hiatus. Whenever he's finally activated from the 60-day IL, Beaty will likely handle a limited role off San Diego's bench.