Waldron (0-1) suffered the loss in Monday's contest at Philadelphia, conceding four runs on six hits and six walks over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts.

Waldron's season debut was absolutely disastrous as the knuckleballer issued a career-worst six free passes (his previous worst was four). Despite the avalanche of walks, the San Diego right-hander managed to limit the Phillies lineup to just one extra-base hit -- a Nick Castellanos solo homer in the fifth -- across his 104 pitches. Waldron hadn't been particularly sharp at Triple-A before his callup, pitching to a 5.04 ERA across 30.1 frames, but could stay with the big-league team as starting pitchers Ryan Bergert (forearm), Yu Darvish (elbow), Michael King (shoulder), and Joe Musgrove (elbow) are on the injured list. If Waldron continues to stick in the rotation, his next turn is scheduled to come against the Rangers at home this weekend.