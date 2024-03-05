Waldron has allowed one run on six hits while striking out eight over nine innings through his first three Cactus League appearances.

Waldron surrendered his first run of the spring Monday afternoon against the Cubs, but he was otherwise able to work out of danger despite giving up six hits. He's making a strong push in the early going to earn a spot as a starter, and according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Waldron could even be the current favorite to shore up the back end of the rotation.