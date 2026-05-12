Waldron is slated to serve as the Padres' primary pitcher in Tuesday's game versus the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Waldron struck out seven over five innings of one-run ball against the Giants after following opener Bradgley Rodriguez. The Padres will follow that same formula again in Tuesday's series opener. Waldron is not guaranteed any more starts beyond Tuesday's, as Lucas Giolito is expected to be ready to join the rotation soon after knocking off some rust in the minors.