The Padres are expected to option Waldron to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Waldron will be the roster casualty necessary to make room for Eduarniel Nunez, who is set to be selected from El Paso on Wednesday. Waldron struggled mightily during his season debut Monday, during which he gave up four runs in 4.2 innings, and he's put up a 5.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 22.1 frames in Triple-A.