Waldron said Wednesday that he is planning to throw his knuckleball more frequently during the upcoming season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The knuckler was Waldron's most-used pitch last year, as he threw it 38.2 percent of the time, per Statcast. The right-hander registered a 27.5 percent whiff rate on the offering, and opponents had a .227 xBA against it, rendering it a relatively effective pitch, especially in comparison to his four-seamer (19.1 percent usage rate, 22.4 percent whiff rate, .247 xBA) and his sinker (14.3 percent usage rate, 6.7 percent whiff rate, .316 xBA). Waldron is battling for a spot at the back of San Diego's rotation, so how he -- and his knuckleball -- perform during Cactus League play could go a long way toward determining what his role will be at the start of the season.