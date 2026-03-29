Waldron (lower body) tossed three scoreless innings in a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Friday, allowing two hits and striking out three batters.

Waldron is currently on the major-league 15-day IL while he recovers from hemorrhoid surgery. The knuckleballer threw 37 pitches (25 strikes) in Friday's rehab appearance, so he seems to be progressing well. Waldron will likely serve as a long reliever out of the Padres' bullpen once he's activated.