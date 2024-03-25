Waldron has won the fifth spot in the Padres' rotation, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The knuckleballer won the job after posting a 1.35 ERA and 11:0 K:BB over 13.1 Cactus League innings. Waldron was solid during a look-see with the big club last season in posting a 4.35 ERA over 41.1 innings, although that came after a 7.31 ERA at Triple-A El Paso. His leash will be short, with Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez looming as alternatives.