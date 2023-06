The Padres selected Waldron's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday ahead of his start against Washington.

The 26-year-old knuckleballer hasn't exactly been outstanding in Triple-A this season with a 7.02 ERA and 1.65 WHIP, but his unique arsenal of pitches could be enough to throw big-league hitters off their game a bit. Ray Kerr was optioned to El Paso in a corresponding move.