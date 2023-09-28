Waldron allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Wednesday.

Waldron's six innings were a season high in the majors for the 27-year-old righty in what was likely his last outing of the year. He allowed two or fewer runs in five of his eight appearances (six starts). Waldron is at a 4.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 41.1 innings in the majors after posting a 7.31 ERA in 92.1 minor-league innings this season.