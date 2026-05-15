Padres' Matt Waldron: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres designated Waldron for assignment Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Waldron has failed to gain much traction with the Padres the last two seasons, posting an 8.36 ERA and 25:13 K:BB over 28 innings covering four starts and three relief outings. The knuckleballer has a chance to clear waivers, and if that happens, he could stick around as swingman depth at Triple-A El Paso.
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